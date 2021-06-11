CASCADE, Iowa — The first-ever free summer market in Cascade is set to bring multiple vendors to the community this weekend.
The first day of Cascade Community Market, hosted by Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in River View Park.
Chamber Executive Director Katelyn Wolfe said more than 15 vendors are signed up for Saturday’s event. Fresh produce, flowers, antiques and boutique items will be for sale, and the market will also feature children’s activities.
The community markets also will be held in River View Park from 8 a.m. to noon on July 10 and Aug. 14.
Wolfe said Cascade worked closely with organizers of Dyersville Downtown Market when planning the market. Both communities’ markets are set up in similar fashions so people know what to expect, she noted.
There is no vendor’s fee to have a booth at future markets, Wolfe said. Those interested in becoming a vendor can call the chamber at 563-690-8611.
Wolfe also noted that all Cascade Community Markets take place on the same days as the Rockin’ on the River concert series.
“It’s definitely worth staying in town,” she said.