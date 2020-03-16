The City of Dubuque would tackle nearly $60 million worth of projects, including work on a next-generation traffic control system, a new downtown parking ramp and runway safety improvements, as part of a proposed five-year capital budget.
The city would issue about $55 million in new debt and retire about $95 million worth of existing debt over the next five years, in addition to drawing down $13 million worth of previously issued loans, for a net debt reduction of $27 million.
Of that, about $20 million would be used to build a new downtown parking ramp to accommodate the planned expansion of Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial USA into the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St.
City Council members will meet on March 26 to consider the recommended capital budget, as well as a proposed $140 million operating budget.
Downtown parking ramp
City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommends borrowing $20 million to be repaid through revenue generated by Dubuque’s greater downtown tax-increment-financing district.
In March 2019, council members approved $20 million for the construction of a new parking facility. City budget documents at the time called for a replacement study of the Locust Street parking ramp in fiscal year 2024, with construction slated for the following fiscal year. However, later analysis revealed the ramp only needs repairs, not to be replaced, Van Milligen said.
He recommends moving that money up to fiscal year 2022 to meet the city obligations under a recently approved development agreement tied to the $12 million purchase of the Roshek Building by a partnership entity of Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial. The agreement requires that the city build a new 500-space parking structure by Dec. 31, 2022, to accommodate the influx of employees to the building.
Van Milligen, too, said the new ramp is needed to meet parking needs of Dupaco Community Credit Union as part of a development agreement tied to its $38.5 million renovation of the Voices building at 1000 Jackson St.
“We’re still looking for a site, but we’ve identified eight possible sites for the facility that meet the needs of Cottingham & Butler, Heartland and Dupaco,” he said.
He would not reveal the location of those sites. He said he anticipates a land purchase agreement to build a new parking ramp to come before the council later this year.
New fire station delayed
Plans for a new fire station would be pushed back, with city officials recommending $40,000 be spent in fiscal year 2023 to update a fire station relocation and expansion study, which is now more than 13 years old.
That study recommended a new station near Chavenelle Road and Northwest Arterial to provide service to the west side of the city, but it did not accurately account for the construction of the Southwest Arterial slated to open this summer.
The capital budget recommends spending more than $800,000 in fiscal year 2025 for design and site preparation for a new, 10,000-square-foot station, with $3.1 million slated for construction the following year.
Its design and construction, however, will depend on whether annexation and development within the area indicates it is needed, Fire Chief Rick Steines said.
The department has started to gradually increase staffing to man another fire engine and ambulance, with plans of hiring a total of 12 new positions through fiscal year 2026 and beyond.
Airport safety improvements
Another $12.7 million would be spent to reconstruct a taxiway and extend a runway at Dubuque Regional Airport, with the Federal Aviation Administration providing 90% of the funding.
The airport would be responsible for 10% of the cost, using sales tax funds and some funding from Dubuque Racing Association
An FAA assessment of airfield pavement shows the taxiway to be “failed or failing,” said Airport Director Todd Dalsing.
New FAA guidelines, as well, will require realignment of the taxiway to improve runway safety.
“It’s an improvement for all aircraft, but if you’re flying in on a commercial aircraft, you won’t notice a difference,” Dalsing said.
Smart traffic signals
About $3.5 million would be spent to develop and install a next-generation traffic control system next fiscal year that uses artificial intelligence to alter signal timings in real time in response to changing traffic conditions.
The Federal Highway Administration in January awarded a $1 million grant for the project in Dubuque.
About $1.3 million will come from the Iowa Department of Transportation, and the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transit Study will chip in about $700,000. About $250,000 would come in the form of a distribution from the Dubuque Racing Association, and about $100,000 each from sales proceeds and state road funding.
City staff said the system would improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and improve safety.
Another $75,000 and $50,000 is recommended in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, respectively, to study traffic patterns downtown to assess which streets could be converted to two-way traffic and if any traffic signals could be removed.