CASCADE, Iowa — Planning for a new Cascade Public Library was going to be a lengthy process, but the COVID-19 pandemic pumped the brakes even more.
However, officials hope to resume meetings related to the effort soon, likely in November, according to City Administrator Deanna McCusker.
City Council members in January gave the go-ahead for the city’s library board to start planning after determining that renovating the current, 50-year-old, 2,100 square-foot library would not be the best option.
“We are at the infancy state,” McCusker said. “We went and visited some libraries that are in cities of similar population to get an idea of how big we need or what we’re looking for. We have developed a list of needs and wants in our new library. There was a study done in 2011 because they had already started talking about a new library at that point. We’ve gone through some of that information, and from there, we also made some notes, but we are still at the very early stages of knowing what size we need, and we don’t even know where we’re going to put it.
“It’s a three to five-year process from the time you start talking about a project of this size until it gets to where it’s starting construction.”
According to Amy Ludwig, chairman of the Library Building Committee and president of the library board, one of the primary steps being taken is the formation of a foundation.
“So, if somebody would like to leave a gift in their will or if they are looking for a large donation, that could be donated to our library foundation,” she said. “Currently, we don’t have one established, and several libraries in the area do, so we’re looking at that way to accumulate funding as a separate account from the library fund.”
Another key issue is where the building will be constructed. Based on feedback, the majority of the Cascade population wants it to be centrally located in the downtown area. This creates a challenge when trying to find available space for the needed square footage.
“We’re kind of at a standstill thinking about that progress — funding, space and how that’s all going to work together,” said Ludwig. “We’re open to any possibilities; we’re just not sure how it’s going to look.
“If we look into acquiring an older building, we have to take into account the demolition of the building. The big thing with building a library is that we can’t have it be two stories because we would have to put in an elevator, and we’d also have to staff a second floor. A library is a unique building to build because of the weight of books. You need a different kind of infrastructure if you would choose to go with a second floor.”
In a new structure, Ludwig emphasized needing more room for people as well as books, such as a community room for meetings, programming and availability to rent for community events.
Ludwig encourages all interested parties to visit the library and inquire for more information.
“We feel strongly that a library will be effective for the next hundred years for the community,” she said. “I think it’s a long-lasting building that is a central hub for the community, for all families.
“The unique thing about Cascade is how they’ve gathered as a community to support projects, whether it was adding on to the high school, renovating the church or building the pool. They’ve had a vision for the future and for the community, so it makes me really excited to be part of that.”