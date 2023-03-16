DES MOINES — An Iowa Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill to cut individual income taxes to a flat 2.5% — and potentially eliminate them.
Republicans backing the bill said current state revenue projections support the move, which is part of their broader effort to reduce taxes in the state. But Democrats are concerned about possible cuts to government services if state revenues fall.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee advanced the bill along party lines, with Republicans supporting the bill and Democrats opposing it.
Bill sponsor Iowa Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said the legislation would “accelerate” and continue the “modernization” of Iowa’s income tax code just over one year after the Legislature’s Republican majority passed a tax cut to create a 3.9% flat income tax rate when fully implemented.
That law began to take effect this year, and Republican senators now feel emboldened by Iowans’ support of them in the 2022 general election and revenue levels projected by the state Revenue Estimating Conference this month.
“It seems like every time we pass a tax bill around here, we have more income,” Dawson said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
The Revenue Estimating Conference estimated 0.5% less in state revenue for the current fiscal year compared to actual reported revenues in the previous one. It also estimated 1% less revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1 compared to the current year. The conference projected growth beginning the following fiscal year.
Republicans noted that the current and last fiscal years were outliers due to huge amounts of federal pandemic relief funding coming into the state and that the Revenue Estimating Conference’s growth projections exceeded revenues from pre-pandemic years.
Dawson celebrated the recent report but focused most on the $3.5 billion in Iowa’s Taxpayer Relief Fund — an increase from a year prior — as reason enough to continue Republicans’ effort to cut income taxes.
The bill would speed up reductions in tax cuts for individuals from the 2022 law in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, lowering the flat rate to 2.5% by fiscal year 2028. It would also would reduce the top corporate tax rate even further than the 2022 law did, from 5.5% to 4.9% in the same time frame.
In fiscal year 2028, the bill would require the state to “recalibrate” and eliminate individual income taxes if the Taxpayer Relief Fund continues to be full enough to support it.
Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee, however, contended that a deeper read of the Revenue Estimating Conference report showed sharp decreases in individual income tax revenues, only rescued by corporate income tax growth.
They also expressed fears that — with income tax making up about half of state revenues before the 2022 law started to take effect — the state will not have the revenues to adequately fund services when the current bill would be fully phased in. At that point, they said, the state would be forced to cut services.
Iowa Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames — an economist by trade — said the Legislature already effectively has cut public education funding by increasing per-pupil funding levels beneath the rate of inflation.
“If you claim a $2 billion surplus, but three quarters of that is paid for by shortchanging our schools ... cut, cut, cut has already come into play,” he said.
Quirmbach said deaths of staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in 2021 were the result of also underfunding state corrections.
Dawson said he had a fundamentally different perspective on government funding.
“You have a presumption that government should grow with the rate of inflation,” he said. “I can’t answer a question that there’s no basis in reality (as I see it). We will continue to manage the budget and manage tax policy in the way we have in the past five years.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, is the leading Democrat on the Senate Ways and Means Committee. She said during the meeting that she shared Quirmbach’s concerns about having enough money to fund state services, especially education, if the additional income tax bill passes.
“I know we all have different points of view on economic policy,” she said. “But Sen. Quirmbach isn’t completely wrong that we have underfunded our K-12 system. And this year, we added an additional education system by funding private schools. We also need to be very responsive to the needs of the people of Iowa. And our most important persons are our kids.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, called the bill a bold step forward, if it passes, at the Dubuque Night in Des Moines reception Wednesday night.
“It’s an aggressive plan,” she said. “But I’m not looking immediate. I’m looking long-term in terms of economic development. That means being tax friendly. I don’t know if it has the legs to get across the finish line this year or not. But if not, I think it will be our direction in the next few years.”
The bill now qualifies for debate in the full Senate.
