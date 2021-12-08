Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for harboring a runaway teen.
Rico D. Hill, 20, of Dubuque, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of harboring a runaway.
Hill initially was charged with third-degree sexual abuse in relation to the incident.
Court documents state that Dubuque police received a report of a runaway in October 2020. The reported runaway, who was younger than 15 at the time, was found at Hill’s residence, documents state.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.