A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for harboring a runaway teen.

Rico D. Hill, 20, of Dubuque, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of harboring a runaway.

Hill initially was charged with third-degree sexual abuse in relation to the incident.

Court documents state that Dubuque police received a report of a runaway in October 2020. The reported runaway, who was younger than 15 at the time, was found at Hill’s residence, documents state.

