STOCKTON, Ill. — Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation recently partnered with a local Boy Scouts of America council to purchase part of an 86-year-old Stockton area scouting camp and help preserve the land for future use.
A press release states that Canyon Camp was founded in 1936 with a 150-acre donation from Robert and Anna May Koenig, of Freeport, Ill., and expanded over the years to include approximately 315 acres.
“Canyon Camp is a very special place,” said Sedrick Robinson, scout executive for Blackhawk Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, which owns the Canyon Camp property, in the release. “Generations of young men and women were taught to love the outdoors and learn life skills here. It’s a place we didn’t want to lose.”
Last year, Blackhawk Area Council “made the difficult decision to sell” about 140 acres of the property, the release states. In November, JDCF purchased that property and intends to open it “for enjoyment by the general public” in 2023.
“We wanted to protect this treasured place that families in our community have known and loved for over 80 years,” JDCF Executive Director Steve Barg said in the release.
The release states that following the purchase, Blackhawk Area Council retains 175 acres of Canyon Camp, which includes cabins, a mess hall and other camp facilities, which will continue to be used for scouting.
Funding for JDCF’s purchase of the Canyon Camp property was provided by Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, the release states.
