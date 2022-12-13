STOCKTON, Ill. — Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation recently partnered with a local Boy Scouts of America council to purchase part of an 86-year-old Stockton area scouting camp and help preserve the land for future use.

A press release states that Canyon Camp was founded in 1936 with a 150-acre donation from Robert and Anna May Koenig, of Freeport, Ill., and expanded over the years to include approximately 315 acres.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.