MANCHESTER, Iowa — With costs continuing to rise due to inflation, the Manchester City Council is looking at increasing utility rates to cover operating expenses.

City staff propose a 5% increase for water rates and a 2% increase for sewer rates, though they may need to be raised again before too long.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.