MANCHESTER, Iowa — With costs continuing to rise due to inflation, the Manchester City Council is looking at increasing utility rates to cover operating expenses.
City staff propose a 5% increase for water rates and a 2% increase for sewer rates, though they may need to be raised again before too long.
City Manager Tim Vick said that when the council was discussing increases during its budgeting session in January, it wasn’t seeing the inflationary pressures it is seeing right now.
“We are seeing costs go up considerably,” Vick said. “The costs to perform maintenance and repairs are outpacing what we are bringing in.”
In accordance with state law, Vick told the council that municipal utilities are supposed to be operated like a business, meaning utility rate revenues need to cover operating expenses. They can’t be supplemented by other city funds.
“We do a very good job of making sure we are working within our means but, at the same time, our costs are going up and we have to be responsive to that,” Vick said.
With the city’s wastewater plant turning 12 years old, Vick also advised the council that the facility inevitably will need to be upgraded to continue meeting environmental standards, so building a reserve in the water and sewer funds is a prudent move.
The city’s solid waste collection contract with Kluesner Sanitation also has entered its third year of a six-year contract, meaning the built-in step increase has arrived. The solid waste collection rate will increase to $13.25, but Vick said that increase could have been much more dramatic.
“We are very fortunate (Kluesner Sanitation) is not asking to renegotiate those fees because of increased fuel costs,” Vick said.
The council unanimously approved the first of the required three readings to raise utility rates, and the matter will be discussed again at its next meeting.
Vick also gave the council an update on the progress staff have made to begin recording City Council meetings.
As of now, online video meeting platform Zoom is the leading candidate for the video feed software, and Vick said he will be meeting with officials from Northeast Iowa Community College to see what kind of equipment they are using to broadcast their meetings.
While the council still will need to decide whether or not they want to livestream the meetings or rebroadcast them, Vick said regardless, staff will be able to download the recordings from Zoom and upload them to the city’s new YouTube page.
From there, a link to the YouTube content could be posted on the city’s website and social media pages, making it easy for the public to locate.
Vick said he will continue updating the council on the progress being made as it occurs.
