FARLEY, Iowa — Sixth-grader Evelyn Lester always has enjoyed archery as a summer camp activity, but she hopes to get even better at the sport this year with her Drexler Middle School classmates.
“It’s nice to see how you’re improving a lot,” she said. “I want to hit a bullseye. My highest (score) has been an eight or a nine, but I’ve never hit a bullseye.”
Evelyn is one of the students at the Farley school who joined the new Bobcat Archery Club, which started this month under the instruction of Peter Steffen, who teaches at the school, and Kyle Reeves, with Keystone Area Education Agency.
Steffen said he and Reeves have been shooting archery together for years, and they have long wanted an opportunity to introduce kids to an activity in which they participate.
“There’s so many opportunities in our area to go and do this with parents and grandparents,” Steffen said. “And they don’t have to be done when they get to high school. They can continue with archery through college. And there’s no limit to who can be involved.”
Steffen and Reeves got their certification to coach the club from the National Archery in the Schools Program.
Around 70 students have signed up to participate in the club since it started in the first week of January, so the club has had to meet twice a week instead of once.
“When we started, we were thinking maybe like 20 kids,” Steffen said. “At our first meeting, we were like, ‘Wow.’ We didn’t expect this many.”
Around 40 of the participating students are sixth-graders. Those students don’t have a lot of opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, so many took the chance to get involved, Steffen said.
This week, the sixth-grade group worked on learning to count scores. The students listened for whistle commands telling them when it was both safe to shoot and safe to retrieve arrows and count up their points.
Sixth-grader Joel Klein said he hopes to improve his accuracy and stance through more practice, but he already enjoys participating in the club.
“I mainly wanted to come and have fun with my friends,” he said.
Sixth-grader Breaunna Wegman said she sees the club as an opportunity to get more practice in before her first time bow-hunting with her dad this year.
“Definitely, shooting is the best part,” she said of the activity. “Just watching the arrow go, it’s fun to have that feeling.”
Other local schools also have seen a strong interest in their archery programs.
Cory Bellings, coordinator of the Bellevue (Iowa) Archery Club, said the group has 73 archers signed up this year. The team consists of students in both Bellevue Community School District and Marquette Catholic Schools. Students can participate starting in fourth grade until their senior year of high school.
“Last year with COVID, we weren’t allowed to bring any new archers in and the shoots were virtual,” Bellings said. “About half of our archers (this year) are new archers to the program. We had a strong sign-up.”
Bellings said the sport not only teaches students archery skills but also lessons on discipline and focus. He said anyone can compete in archery, regardless of athletic background.
“It’s a very neat program,” he said. “I hear not just from the kids about how much they enjoy it, but also the coaches and parents about how much they wish they would have had it when they were in school.”
Bellings said a tournament the club will host on Feb. 12 is dedicated to Gary Purtilo, who started the program in 2008 with 18 archers. Purtilo died last year.
The East Dubuque, Ill., school district also has an archery club for fourth-graders to high school seniors. Darren Sirianni, East Dubuque High School principal, said about 80 kids currently participate.
“Every year, it grows a little bit,” he said. “The parents all volunteer and go with them to all of the meets. It definitely has become a big family, no doubt about it.”
Over the years, students have participated in state and national tournaments, and some have gone on to shoot archery in college, Sirianni said.
“It definitely also caters to a group of kids who want a chance to participate in a team but are not in general sports activities,” he said. “But there are also a lot of kids that are also set up in other sports. So it really runs the gamut when you talk about what kids are attracted (to the sport).”