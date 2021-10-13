Police said three men were arrested for burglarizing a tent that a teen was living in.
Thomas E. Johnson, 20, of 453 Almond St., was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of third-degree burglary. Benjamin W.F. Brimmer, 18, and Jose C. Negrete, 21, also both of 453 Almond St., were arrested at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on the same charge.
Court documents state that officers responded to the Dubuque shot tower at 1099 Commercial St. on Tuesday after a burglary was reported.
Johnson, Brimmer and Negrete were seen walking away from the scene. Documents state that the men were "detained at gunpoint."
Officers then met with two 17-year-olds were reported the burglary in tents set up in the area. The teens were not named in court documents.
One of the teens told officers that he owned the tents, and the other teen reported that he was living in them. Both said they were missing property from inside the tents, including a cellphone, dog food and a dog leash.
The teen living in the tent reported that he saw Brimmer, Johnson and Negrete outside of the tent and walked away "because he was afraid of them," documents state. The teen then heard rustling inside the tents and called police. When he walked back to the area, he saw the three men walking away from the tents, documents state.