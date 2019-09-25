Improved salary and benefits, recruitment incentives and formal mentoring for early-career teachers are among initiatives Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders are considering to recruit and retain staff.
“Any organization is only as good as its people, and we see that we have great people,” Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said. “We need to make sure that our great people stay. We need to make sure that we’re attracting new, great people.”
Bormann told about 10 people on Tuesday about ideas system leaders are considering to improve staff recruitment and retention over the next five years.
The meeting was the last of five held this year to discuss proposals for the system’s five-year strategic plan. Holy Family’s board of education is expected to finalize the plan in November.
Bormann said factors such as the mission that drives Holy Family and the common element of faith can help attract and keep staff. However, low unemployment rates and a gap between what teachers can make at Holy Family versus at public schools can present challenges.
Among initiatives system leaders are considering is an improvement to pay and benefit plans, starting with a focus on creating a 401(k) match and making health insurance coverage less expensive for employees, Bormann said.
“We have to improve pay and benefits plans,” Bormann said. “That’s a must.”
Holy Family officials also will consider additional incentives such as expanding a program to reduce tuition for full-time employees, offering reduced child care rates and offering student loan forgiveness and signing bonuses.
Officials also will want to look at strategic ways to attract new candidates, Bormann said. While the system has partnerships with colleges, officials can look at ways to find the best people in education programs and recruit them into Holy Family.
“We’ve got to figure out ways to connect with people and organizations for newcomers,” Bormann said. “We’ve got to find ways to attract high-potential candidates.”
During the meeting, attendees broke into small groups to discuss their own ideas for Holy Family’s efforts around finding and keeping faculty and staff.
Jeremy Jones, who has three children at Wahlert Catholic High School, wondered how Holy Family leaders might build relationships with colleges to recruit students from across the region.
He also said officials could look at creative ways to find additional money for pay and benefits, such as grants, leadership opportunities and professional development incentives.
“I don’t think we can continue to use traditional ways of getting that money,” Jones said.
He did note that because Catholic school teachers tend to make less than their public school peers, he feels that teachers who work at Holy Family truly want to be there.
“It’s something we should market, that we know our teachers are passionate about teaching,” he said.