PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city leaders hope to make the city more inclusive and accommodating to people of color, but during one of the first major steps officials took to do so, several residents told them the process inherently excludes the residents the city seeks to engage.
More than 30 Platteville residents and city leaders attended a community dialogue session Tuesday at the Broske Center in Legion Park, the first of several such events that were planned in the wake of the killing of George Floyd — a Black man who died when a white police officer pushed his knee into the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.
City leaders say they aim to provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about and potentially join the municipal bodies as well as offer a forum where attendees can highlight systemic problems that impact city governance.
But, as evidenced by the handful of people of color who were present, the city struggled to reach part of its target audience, said Platteville resident Sakara Wages. The problem is structural, she said.
“People have kids,” Wages said. “Other folks who live in this town don’t have a ride to this.”
The night’s meeting focused on policing practices, which several residents said have unfairly targeted Black residents.
“We as a community are gathered today to specifically voice concerns about our local law enforcement and how this organization has failed to acknowledge and take action,” said Kecia King, who facilitated the event.
Residents voiced concern over the Platteville Common Council and Platteville School District’s approval of the hiring of a community resource officer earlier this year.
The staff person will serve in the Platteville School District and at school and community events and oversee investigations involving school-age children and truancy enforcement.
Attendees observed that the presence of an armed officer in the school system might dissuade children from establishing a relationship with a person they believe will punish them or whose presence rekindles previous traumas.
“To our children, guns are like the boogieman,” said Latonya Barnett.
Some community members suggested that funding for the resource officer be appropriated for social services and paid mentoring opportunities and a review of city ordinances.
“It would be completely closed-minded of me to say that there aren’t things we can improve as a police department,” said Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley. “I want to get a handle on the process.”
City Manager Adam Ruechel said he hopes that residents continue to provide the city with all manner of feedback, including the bad and the ugly.
“It personally breaks my … heart if I hear that people don’t feel safe or that they aren’t included in the process,” he said.