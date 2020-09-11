Food Truck Fridays
Today, Washington Square, Dubuque
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Because of social-
distancing concerns, there will be no dedicated seating, but find a spot on the grass (bring a chair or blanket) because there will be live music from the Joie Wails Duo. There is no on-site restrooms or sanitation. Info: TravelDubuque.com.
Fall Holistic Fair
Saturday and Sunday, Kennedy Mall,
555 John F. Kennedy Road
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Fall Holistic Fair includes 30 energy and spiritual healers, wellness practitioners, health coaches, psychic and angel card readers, vendors of essential oils, herbal and organic products, metaphysical items, natural skin/hair/body care items, jewelry, mini sessions, holistic workshops and hourly raffle drawings. Free admission. Info: 563-213-7458 or
Catfish Cooley’s Nitro Comedy Tour
Saturday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
8 p.m. Comedian Catfish Cooley brings high-energy comedy with a punch. The show features Andrew Conn with DJ Slim McGraw and is hosted by Gerard Haran. Tickets start at $23. Info: FiveFlagsCenter.com.