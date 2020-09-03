Dubuque Museum of Art has a new leader.
Julie Steffen, the president of the museum’s Board of Trustees and interim executive director, announced that Gary Stoppelman will step into the role of executive director.
Stoppelman fills a vacancy created by the departure of David Schmitz, who left at the end of March to take a position with the Iowa Arts Council.
“Gary has a long and successful history of leading organizations through change,” Steffen said. “Because of the pandemic, we have had to change many of our operational guidelines, while maintaining a focus on community needs. Our staff has been creative and resilient throughout this period. But we are at a good point to look beyond our immediate needs and to envision what we want to accomplish in the next few years.”
During a career spanning 25 years, transformation has been a quality ingrained in Stoppelman’s approach to refining the presence of some of the country’s leading arts organizations.
As the deputy director for marketing and external affairs at Newfields, Stoppelman led the rebranding of Indianapolis Museum of Art, diversifying attendance, doubling income, tripling membership and supporting the launch of an eight-figure fundraising campaign.
Prior to that, Stoppelman served for seven years as the director of marketing for Art Institute of Chicago. He led efforts during the Modern Wing expansion, which made the institute the second-largest art museum in the country.
Additionally, Stoppelman spent 12 years working with major nonprofits in New York.
At The Metropolitan Museum of Art, he generated global coverage for the expanded and renovated Greek and Roman galleries, launched sales channels that increased revenue by more than $1 million and created cross-promotional partnerships with cultural and tourism partners.
At Museum of Modern Art, where Stoppelman began his career, he helped develop the marketing plan for the expanded museum, exceeding prior attendance records. And prior to its 2004 Manhattan reopening, Stoppelman and his team also created a cultural destination with the Museum of Modern Art’s temporary home in Queens.
Most recently, as an independent consultant, he built brand strategy for social impact entrepreneurs in Indianapolis. Clients included an independent film center/restaurant and a cancer care program.
Stoppelman said the language within the Dubuque Museum of Art’s mission statement, as well as its array of engagement opportunities within the community, piqued his interest.
“The first time I visited DuMA, I saw the call for the community to submit exhibition ideas,” Stoppelman said. “I saw the opportunity for the public to share their creativity on our walls during the upcoming ‘Portraits of Pandemic’ exhibition — and submitted my own portrait. I saw the commitment to talk about the issues that affect our time, as in the upcoming exhibition of Associated Press photographs, ‘Vietnam: The Real War.’ I saw accessible annual partnerships, like Winter Arts in Washington Park and the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. These programs create new ways to experience and make art, engage with big ideas and make family memories.
“The DNA of this museum is its deep relationship with the makers, doers and thought-leaders of the tri-state area. This guarantees that DuMA, as it has for nearly 150 years, will continue to move forward. Engagement in this museum is an active, not passive, experience.”
Steffen said she is eager to see how Stoppelman will further enhance that community engagement at the Dubuque Museum of Art.
“Gary has spoken often about the transformative power of art,” she said. “We live in transformative times. I think there must be an intersection between art history, the art we steward and our opportunity to share the power of these stories to foster dialog and transform lives.”
Stoppelman and his wife, Mary Neu- Stoppelman, plan to relocate to Dubuque by the end of September.