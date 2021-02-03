The road from Dubuque to Sioux City is the first in the U.S. to officially be designated as part of the Historic U.S. Route 20 Auto Trail.
The nonprofit organization Historic Route 20 Association Inc. has worked to designate the route since 2017, according to organization founder and president Bryan Farr. The Iowa Department of Transportation recently gave its approval for the designation.
Iowa is the first state to sign off among the 12 in which the designation is being sought. The auto trail covers 333 miles and goes through 35 cities, including Dubuque, Epworth, Farley, Dyersville and Manchester.
“It was Iowa that decided to take that lead, and we ran with that,” Farr said. “We’re still out there in every other state, but we definitely wanted one state to score an official designation so we can say, ‘This is what Iowa did,’ and have it be a model for other locations.”
Nationwide, the old highway follows the original 1926 U.S. Route 20 and covers 3,365 miles from Boston to Newport, Ore.
While the historic start of the route is at the intersection of Locust and West Sixth streets, Farr said the organization hopes to have signage starting at Julien Dubuque Bridge that would direct motorists through downtown.
The organization’s overall goal is to implement signage along the route to direct vehicles through towns that have since been passed by the four-lane highway. Farr said he hopes all Iowa signs will be up by Memorial Day weekend.
“We always stress that the four-lane is there for a reason,” Farr said. “... But what this does now is it allows these smaller communities that don’t have a large voice to tell people to stop in.”
Historic U.S. Route 20 signage already has been placed along some city and county roadways across the state, including signs on Loras Boulevard and University Avenue in Dubuque. But Farr said the DOT wanted resolutions of support from every city and county along the route before granting the designation.
Tim Crouch, DOT state traffic engineer, said that department wanted all communities on board so there would be no gaps in the route. With the approval, he said signage now can go up along state roadways.
Historic Route 20 Association has done fundraising and is applying for grants to cover signage costs.
Heidi Huisman, who owns Savvy Salvage in Dyersville, has worked to spread the word about the route for years since her business sits along it.
“We had a really big downtown, a very active downtown with a lot of retail and restaurants and bars,” Huisman said.
Delaware County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Donna Boss said that all of the county’s signs are already up to direct people through towns.
“Anything we can do to get America moving again,” she said. “I think of it like the scenic byways. It’s another tourism opportunity, and we’re grateful to be a stop.”