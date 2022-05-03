A federal judge recently approved a $1.275 million settlement between Flexsteel Industries and employees laid off when plants in Dubuque and Mississippi closed.
Judge C.J. Williams made the ruling on the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa and approved class-action status.
The group of former employees suing the company reported that the settlement was reached during a “private mediation session." Those documents note that those being sued — Flexsteel, President and CEO Jerry Dittmer and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Dereck P. Schmidt — “do not resist the motion.”
Court documents state that about 300 former employees will receive payments ranging from less than $1,000 to “just over $15,000,” depending on a range of factors.
Six former employees, including three that worked at the Dubuque plant, filed the lawsuit in March 2021. Two of them also will receive incentive payments of $7,500, while the other four will receive incentive payments of $2,500.
Their attorneys will receive one-third of the total award, or $425,000.
In the lawsuit, the former employees alleged that Flexsteel did not pay out severance benefits when it discontinued its recreational vehicle and hospitality lines in April 2020, leading to the closures of plants in Dubuque and Starkville, Miss.
The former employees said the company used “the pandemic as a reason to accelerate a long-planned company restructuring” and that, up until that time, the company had been providing 60 days’ notice of terminations and with severance pay in accordance with federal laws.
No such notice or pay was granted for the Dubuque or Mississippi workers.
In the company’s response to the initial lawsuit, Flexsteel argued that “the terminations of any affected employees in Dubuque or Starkville as referenced ... were caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable 60 days prior to the dates on which the terminations of employment occurred or at the time of the initial layoffs.”
Court documents state that affected workers will receive a mailed, postcard notice, possibly as soon as this week, and that a fuller notice of the settlement and terms are available at flexsteelclassactionsettlement.com.