A memorial service will remember a Black man lynched in 1840 in Dubuque.
“Dubuque’s Nathaniel Morgan Lynching and Its Legacy” will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Washington Square, according to a press release.
The release states that Morgan was lynched on Sept. 6, 1840. He had been accused of stealing clothing.
The memorial service will be held near the original location of the Methodist Episcopal Church, which had a racially diverse congregation, according to the release.
Organizers ask participants in the service to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In case of rain, the memorial service will be moved to St John’s Episcopal Church, 1458 W Locust St., Dubuque, at the same day and time.