A local police department has received a grant from a Prairie du Chien manufacturer that was used to equip officers for active threats in businesses, schools, places of worship and public events.

Using the $5,000 award from 3M Co., the Prairie du Chien Police Department purchased ballistic shields and medical litters for squad cars, according to a press release.

The acquisition completed the department’s efforts to outfit all patrol vehicles with the equipment.

The department received a grant in 2018 for the purchase of medical equipment and ballistic helmets to be used in similar scenarios.

