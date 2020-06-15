When her mother died in 1992, Carole Carroll saw the difference that care from Hospice of Dubuque could make.
“I witnessed how hospice care improved the quality of her life, and so I wanted to do something in return,” said Carroll, 73, of Dubuque.
Shortly after her mother’s death, she got involved with Hospice of Dubuque as a volunteer. Today, Carroll has become a fixture of the nonprofit, volunteering in almost every aspect of Hospice of Dubuque’s operations, from working with patients to serving on the board of directors.
“She always says, ‘Yes,’” said Lavonne Noel, executive director of Hospice of Dubuque. “She’s always the first one to sign up and help out. There’s not anything she wouldn’t do.”
As a retired physical therapist, Carroll works with patients on strength exercises and assists hospice staff and volunteers on office ergonomics and proper lifting techniques. In addition, she contributes behind the scenes by helping with public relations and fundraising. She has secured sponsorships, coordinated and worked at events such as BestFest and Tree of Life and given testimonial talks about Hospice of Dubuque.
“The fact that she is the whole package, that she volunteers in all those different areas of our organization. I think that makes her very unique,” Noel said. “She brings her whole self and all her areas of expertise and competency to help the cause here.”
Carroll appreciates the personal connections she makes with patients and their families.
“It seems that when you go into someone’s home that there’s just a bond that takes place,” she said.
Although patient care volunteers have been suspended since mid-March because of COVID-19, Carroll has kept busy working as vice president of Hospice’s board of directors and as a member of various committees.
She was instrumental in communicating with sponsors and businesses when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the cancellation of BestFest, Noel said. The annual fundraiser had been slated for March 26.
“Carole helped us with dealing with that, and (was) willing to take her personal time and energy and the initiative to ... help do what we could to salvage that event,” Noel said.
For her part, Carroll misses her time with patients and hopes they will soon be able to connect in person once again.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “It’s wonderful to be able to help people at a very vulnerable time in their life. It’s also wonderful to support the Hospice of Dubuque staff that truly give from their hearts, and to witness their expert care and the comfort and love that they give to their patients.”
Noel described Carroll as not only a valued member of Hospice of Dubuque but also a personal mentor.
“She has shown to me what it means to be a volunteer in your community,” Noel said.