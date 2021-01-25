PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Prairie du Chien police today released details on an arrest last week in which about a quarter-pound of meth was found under a vehicle's hood.
Taylor M. Chessel, 27, of Springville, Iowa, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to police. Chessel remained in Crawford County Jail in Prairie du Chien as of today.
A press release states that, at about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19, a police department K-9 indicated that controlled substances were in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of North Marquette Road.
"While searching the vehicle, investigators located a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine that was hidden under the hood of the vehicle in the air filter near the engine compartment," the release states, noting that a field test then determined it was meth.
Chessel was identified as the vehicle's occupant.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.