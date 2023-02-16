EPWORTH, Iowa — A man recently was sentenced to five years in prison for threatening law enforcement officers with a Molotov cocktail, as well as causing several small explosions in Epworth.
Jordan L. Carr, 34, of Epworth, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, threat with an explosive or incendiary device and possession of an incendiary or explosive device.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of reckless use of fire or explosives and one count of possession of incendiary or explosive device were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state that law enforcement from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, Farley and Peosta police departments, as well as Iowa State Patrol, responded to Carr’s residence on Oct. 22 to serve him with warrants related to several small explosions reported in Epworth on Oct. 10.
Responding officers found Carr holding “a glass bottle with a rag hanging out of it fully engulfed in flames,” documents state. When Carr saw the officers, he raised the bottle and took a stance suggesting that he would throw it.
A Peosta officer exited his vehicle and drew his firearm, ordering Carr to put down the explosive bottle.
“Carr held the explosive for approximately 17 seconds and held it at his side” before placing it “on the ground directly next to a gas can and a propane tank,” documents state.
Carr then attempted to enter his residence. The Peosta officer transitioned from his firearm to his Taser and approached Carr, eventually shocking Carr with the Taser in the back when he refused to stop.
Carr fell backward off his porch, striking his head on the pavement. Carr was unconscious and transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Deputies met Carr at the hospital. He told authorities that he had been smoking marijuana and drinking earlier that day. He told a nurse that he had made the Molotov cocktail for use in a disturbance that he was having with a neighbor, documents state.