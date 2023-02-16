EPWORTH, Iowa — A man recently was sentenced to five years in prison for threatening law enforcement officers with a Molotov cocktail, as well as causing several small explosions in Epworth.

Jordan L. Carr, 34, of Epworth, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, threat with an explosive or incendiary device and possession of an incendiary or explosive device.

