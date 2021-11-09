Sorry, an error occurred.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Ohnward Fine Arts Center is soliciting donations for repairs to cracked and worn sidewalks at the front and sides of the building.
The venue, which was built more than 17 years ago and receives no city or tax funding, seeks to raise $7,784 for the project, according to a press release.
Ohnward Fine Arts Center is a nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to Ohnward Fine Arts Center, P.O. Box 995, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
For more information, call 563-652-9815 or email director@ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
