A Dubuque County supervisor has called for a special work session to update the county’s public health emergency preparedness plan in light of ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Supervisor Chairman Dave Baker contacted county officials today to convene a meeting at 10:30 a.m. March 9 with Dubuque County Emergency Management Services and the Dubuque County Board of Health.
The plan was last updated in July.
More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China.
At least 60 cases have been reported in the U.S., including one in California where the person had no known of connection to travel or another known case. Officials believe that could indicate the virus is spreading within the U.S.
No cases have been detected in Iowa to date.