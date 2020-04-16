A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to five charges of cashing and attempting to cash stolen checks.
Patrick T. Mintz, 33, of 82 Clarke Drive, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a suspended 15-year prison term and two to five years of probation. He must also pay restitution for all forged checks that he and his companions wrote.
Mintz and two other men, who previously pleaded guilty and have been sentenced, were involved in a check-cashing scheme that began in August 2017.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Mintz’s vehicle on Aug. 3, 2017, and recovered checkbooks and credit cards belonging to 16 victims, according to court documents.
Mintz was arrested in November 2019 and charged with ongoing criminal conduct and 19 counts of conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony, as well as three counts of probation violation.
As part of a plea agreement, the remaining charges were dropped.