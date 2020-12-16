Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday in the parking lot at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
Mary J. Clauer, 79, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police. Joanne T. Kutz, 53, of Elizabeth, Ill., complained of head pain but refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.
The crash occurred at 11:20 a.m. near the parking lot’s exit near the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and Wacker Drive. Police said Kutz was southbound in the lot and Clauer was traveling east toward the parking lot exit when Kutz’s vehicle struck Clauer’s.