Naturalist to lead Frog Walk event April 15 in Galena

GALENA, Ill. -- A naturalist will lead participants on a frog call survey next week in Galena.
Tony Vorwald, of Jackson County (Iowa) Conservation, will lead Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation’s Frog Walk event at 6 p.m. April 15 along Galena River Trail, according to a press release.
The walk begins on the east side of the Meeker Street footbridge in downtown Galena.
Vorwald also will bring some animals from Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa, including turtles and snakes.
The cost of the event is $10 per person or $25 per family for nonmembers of the foundation. For more information, visit jdcf.org.
