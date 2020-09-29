LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Common Council has unanimously approved the Lancaster Youth Baseball and Softball Association to administer and operate a program in 2021 as it did this past season, according to officials.
The City of Lancaster Recreation Department curtailed its programming this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to requests from parents, the association proposed a program and received permission from the city to host it at Memorial Park.
Any child will be able to play, regardless of the cost.
Association officials have asked the city to assist in raising money to cover costs during the season, as well as help with insurance costs and include the association within the city’s policy.