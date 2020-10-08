CASCADE, Iowa — Though students in Jacob Stewart’s government classes come from different political backgrounds, they were united in their opinion of last week’s presidential debate.
“It was a shared opinion that things need to go differently for good discourse to happen,” said Stewart, a social studies teacher at Cascade Junior/Senior High School.
So Stewart and his students watched highlights of the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and talked about what they thought should have been done differently. Stewart tasked them with coming up with modifications they would make if they hosted a debate.
“American citizens deserve better, so we’ll see what they can come up with, if it is reasonable,” he said.
In an election cycle marked by contention, local teachers seek to help students understand and participate in their government, without falling into partisanship. Those efforts include putting a focus on the election process and helping students engage with one another well.
“We need to teach them the process, how it works, but also we need to teach them to think and also hopefully … that this stuff actually matters,” said Joel Miller, a government teacher at Hempstead High School in Dubuque.
Emphasizing civility
Discussions about major issues are commonplace in Stewart’s government classes, but he puts a key focus on making sure students can hold them with civility.
His students are assigned “civility points,” which they can maintain by having appropriate dialogue and making rational points with sourced information. Part of their grade is tied to how they maintain those points.
Recently, students have taken an interest in topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Stewart seeks to moderate those discussions to make sure students hear and talk to one another.
“These are good kids with well-formed consciences,” Stewart said. “They understand that they can do this, and this is part of the next stage (of their lives).”
Miller talks about elections with his students each semester and tries to keep the experience similar.
He said he always seeks to remain neutral when talking to students about the political process, though the partisanship he has seen in recent years further reinforces his efforts. When students see him respecting different political positions, they tend to respond by doing the same, he said.
“If you stay neutral and you’re respectful to both sides, you model it for the students,” he said. “So the students, I think, do a pretty good job.”
Miller said he tries to help his students look at issues objectively from different perspectives and develop empathy for people who think differently than they do.
“Every time I teach this whole topic, I start with this basic statement, … ‘if one party was correct 100% of the time, how many parties would we have? One,’” he said. “So that usually sets the tone really well for students, that no party is correct 100% of the time.”
Focus on process
Dain Leytem, a government teacher at Dubuque Senior High School, said his primary goal in discussing elections is to equip students with tools and resources to get involved in the process.
His focus is on teaching about the elections process itself, such as how to register to vote, how elections work, where students can find information on candidates, the role of interest groups and political parties and the impacts of media. The emphasis on process means he doesn’t delve into partisan issues.
“I present to students the resources and the places to go and to look to find more information for themselves where they can make their own political decisions, but they’re at least informed of where to look and how to act with that information,” Leytem said.
Amy Haase, a fifth-grade teacher at Galena (Ill.) Middle School, focuses with her students on the election process and the importance of voting.
“I think the biggest thing that I try to teach students is that when they get older, it’s one of their civic duties as a citizen and that it’s one of the most important rights they have,” she said.
When it comes to controversial issues, she encourages her students to talk with their parents because younger students typically don’t have a strong understanding of those issues, and what they know generally is influenced by what they hear from parents or the news.
Haase does try to explain to students that for every issue, there are different points of view, and they need to respect the views other people have.
In general, though, her younger students tend to have more questions about the elections process, such as how nominations and the electoral college work, than they do about the issues.
“It’s important that they understand the process, and then, when they get older, they’ll be able to understand those issues that will affect them when they need to vote,” she said.