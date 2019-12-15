The old adage about dressing for the job you want is, for many, easier said than done.
Unemployed and underemployed people might struggle with putting together a professional outfit, according to Jessica Pfohl Paisley, owner of Dubuque’s PS Styling. And concerns about appearance can undermine confidence.
In an effort to mitigate those concerns, Paisley has joined forces with another local business owner to help those in need dress for success. The new initiative is dubbed “Project LifeSTYLE.”
“(Clothing and appearance) can be a barrier for people personally and professionally,” said Paisley. “It’s pretty much an empowerment opportunity.”
Clients currently are referred from social service agencies. Paisley and Kate McIntosh, owner of Dubuque salon Kate and Co., in November worked with their first client, a resident of an Opening Doors shelter.
McIntosh provided complimentary hairstyling, as well as makeup and wellness tips.
“I do the hair and consult a little bit on wellness,” said McIntosh, whose shop at 409 Bluff St. hosts the initiative. “I talk about sleep and hydration and just some basic things that we cover.”
Meanwhile, Paisley helped the woman pick out a “foundational piece” of donated clothing that can be used to formulate several office-ready outfits.
“I think one of the biggest parts of this is to have people feel like anybody else,” Paisley said. “They’re getting the same services that paying clients would.”
McIntosh said the goal is to “meet (clients) where they’re at.”
“If they have an event going on or a job interview, we kind of consult with them about what their needs are and what they’re wanting to achieve,” she said.
McIntosh recalled working with the project’s first client, who did not wish to be identified publicly.
“I’ve been in that situation,” said McIntosh. “Something as simple as getting your hair cut (goes a long way). The first person we met, just brushing her hair, she was almost in tears. It’s really just bringing up that women empowerment.”
The initiative launched this year with a $2,500 grant from the Sustainable Dubuque program. Further funding was secured last week during the “Brewtiques” fundraising event at 7 Hills Event Center.
Paisley said the group will meet with a second client this week. And as interest and funding grows, the effort could continue to grow.
Eventually, the duo would like to launch a retail “store” in which clients referred to Project LifeSTYLE would be able to peruse like-new or gently used donated clothes. Clients then would be able to put together an outfit or two, free of charge.
“We’re kind of building a process around it as we go,” Paisley said.