The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kashayla M. Boxley, 23, of 1885 Jackson St., No. 1, was arrested at 3:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Washington Street on charges of domestic assault, possession of marijuana and public intoxication. Court documents state that Boxley assaulted Cameron Adams, 24, of the same address.
- Antione S. Thomas, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Fourth and Locust streets on charges of providing false identification information and interference with official acts and warrants charging domestic assault with injury and probation violation. Court documents state that Thomas assaulted Kietra E.M. McCullough, 23, of 673 Jefferson St., on Nov. 11, at her residence.
- Ryan M. Willis, 23, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at the jail at 4:46 a.m. Saturday on a charge of indecent exposure.
- Doney D.D. Miles, 24, of 532 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Friday on charges of domestic assault, child endangerment and driving while barred. Court documents state that he assaulted Damyrah D. McDaniels, 22, of 1560 Iowa St., Apt. 1, at her residence while she was holding their 2-year-old.