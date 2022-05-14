Harper Goranson (left) and Paisley Stahl, both sixth-graders at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, pick up trash outside the school in Dubuque on a recent school day. The students are part of a service club called Hillhawk Helpers that meets after school to do community service projects.
Eight students at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque spread out across the school grounds with plastic trash bags in hand on a recent afternoon.
“I found a king of hearts!” shouted sixth-grader Layni Davis, holding aloft a battered playing card before stuffing it into the bag she was carrying.
She and her peers were picking up trash as members of Hillhawk Helpers, a volunteer-oriented club the school launched this school year.
Christine Efferding, a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Jefferson who advises the Hillhawk Helpers, said several students approached her in the spring of 2021 to ask if the school had a club focused on community service.
“At the time, there really wasn’t,” she said. “So I started one.”
The Hillhawk Helpers began meeting weekly after school in fall 2021. Attendance has varied, but Efferding said the group has seen up to 20 participants for certain activities.
“These kids are so great,” she said. “They will literally help out with anything.”
During the trash pickup, sixth-graders Paisley Stahl and Harper Goranson worked together to clear the grassy area in front of the school’s main entrance, picking up items such as broken pencils and bottle caps.
The girls said club participants also have created bulletin boards for the school, helped several teachers move supplies from one classroom to another, worked on the school’s Little Free Library and lent a hand with backstage tasks for the school’s musical.
“We even helped pick up sticks around the school so kids wouldn’t mess with them,” Paisley said. “Sticks can be a hazard.”
Harper said her favorite part about the club is the knowledge that she is making a difference, even in small ways.
“It’s nice knowing that you’re helping the school, and then the teachers get the help they need,” she said.
Sixth-graders HannahBelle Morgan and Connor Rogers made their way down the sidewalk in front of the school, their eyes peeled for garbage.
“I like being able to make this a prettier and safer place,” Connor said as they worked.
Efferding said she and the students hope to expand the club’s activities beyond the Jefferson campus in the upcoming school year.
“Kids want opportunities to do good for their community, and I think they sometimes get it into their heads that they’re too young or that they can’t do it for whatever reason, and they can,” Efferding said. “They have great ideas.”