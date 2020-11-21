The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Everett E. Winfrey III, 32, of 2115 Foye St., was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Jefferson Street on warrants charging three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- Denita L. Dixon, 32, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Dixon assaulted her sister Camisha L. Dixon, 34, of 2826 Jackson St., on Nov. 2.
- Jennifer D. Halter, 34, of 2535 Anamosa Drive, reported the theft of $3,022 worth of items, including a smart TV, tablet, Kindle, a box safe and money, between about 4:45 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from her residence.
- Heather M. Fitzgibbons, 34, of 1091 Center Place, reported the theft of two totes of clothing and a mini dirt bike, totaling $1,350 in value, between about 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday from her residence.
- Sharlene A. Dunwoody, 75, of 2841 Central Ave., reported fraud totaling $1,300 at about 1 p.m. Thursday.