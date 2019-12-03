A board tasked with recommending raises for elected officials in Dubuque County this week suggested a 12% pay hike for the sheriff next fiscal year.
Dubuque County Compensation Board members also recommended 6% salary increases for the county attorney, auditor, treasurer and recorder. Supervisors would receive 2.8% salary increases under the proposal.
Those suggestions will be discussed by county supervisors during an upcoming meeting.
The compensation board is made up of representatives for each elected office. They advocate for wage increases that would go into effect the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
By law, the compensation board can use a county's population ranking -- Dubuque County is eighth overall in Iowa -- and cost-of-living trends to guide recommendations.
County supervisors cannot approve raises that are higher than what is recommended by the board. However, they can uniformly reduce the raises across the board.
This story will be updated.