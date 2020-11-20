A portion of a $3 million grant for removing lead paint and other hazardous materials from Dubuque County homes could be accessible by Delaware County residents as well.
The Lead Paint and Healthy Homes program, administered by East Central Intergovernmental Association, was created by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to remove lead paint from 120 housing units in Dubuque County. It came with a match requirement from Dubuque County of $196,000.
But ECIA staff recently said in a presentation to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors that since launching the program in January, they have had trouble finding applicants in Dubuque County.
They have received applications from residents just outside of it — in Delaware County.
So, ECIA proposed that — pending approval from the Delaware County Board of Supervisors — the funding for 20 units be made accessible by residents there, with Delaware County paying the match for those.
The discussion was held in a work session, so the Dubuque County supervisors could not take action. But supervisors voiced a consensus in favor of the arrangement.
ECIA intends to request an amendment to the grant to allow such a move. If approved by the federal government, the matter then would return to the Dubuque County supervisors for an official vote.