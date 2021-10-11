Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Smoke rises from a shed that was on fire behind a garage at 323 Edith St. this morning.
A small fire broke out this morning in a shed in Dubuque, but no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were notified of the blaze in the shed at 323 Edith St. at about 11:30 a.m., and crews had it extinguished in a matter of minutes upon their arrival, according to Fire Chief Rick Steines.
The fire did not spread to the home or garage on the property.
Steines said the fire was linked to the process of smoking meat in the structure.
Online records state that the property is owned by Leon and Elaine Errthum.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.