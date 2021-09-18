Dubuque city staff members propose a $4.2 million property purchase for the creation of a new industrial park.
The property, located northwest of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61 intersection, consists of 156 acres of agricultural property that would become the city’s first land development along the Southwest Arterial corridor. Dubuque City Council members will be asked to approve a purchase agreement for the property at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.
Jill Connors, the city’s economic development director, said the land’s size and proximity to multiple major highways and Dubuque Regional Airport make it potentially highly desirable land for businesses seeking to move to Dubuque.
“This property would hit a lot of the criteria that a lot of companies are looking for,” Connors said. “It is very well positioned.”
The city would pay about $27,000 per acre to buy the property from River City Development Group LLC, totaling $4,218,750.
Property records indicate that River City Development purchased the land in 2005 for $962,647. This year, it was given an assessed value of $166,263.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the property previously was listed for sale at $6,093,750 but was taken off the market after failing to sell.
In 2015, the city purchased 168 acres of farmland on Chavenelle Road for industrial purposes for about $20,500 per acre.
Van Milligen wrote that if the property is fully developed as an industrial park, portions of the property likely would be sold by the city at $150,000 per acre.
To pay for the purchase, the city intends to expand the tax increment financing district that encompasses Dubuque Industrial Center West and use the tax funds generated by the district — totaling $3,572,880 — along with additional land sales revenues in the TIF district.
The city currently owns about 425 acres available for industrial development. Connors said the city seeks to expand that number to about 900 acres based on previous industrial development needs assessments.
While the property is near existing water and sanitary sewer infrastructure, additional investment would be needed to install utility infrastructure on the property, which Connors proposed could be funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds or potentially through the yet-unpassed federal infrastructure bill currently under consideration by Congress.
“If we’re going to develop Southwest Arterial, there is going to be the need for these kinds of infrastructure projects to bring those utilities to future businesses,” Connors said.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the city’s land available for industrial development mostly is made up of smaller parcels. The new industrial park would provide a greater portion of land for businesses.
“Yes, there is some property still available, but it’s not at this size,” he said. “For new employers to consider locating to Dubuque, it’s important to have this type of land be available.”
Dickinson said the development of a new industrial park also could create significant future commercial and residential development along the Southwest Arterial corridor. The six-mile, four-lane highway opened last year and connects U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park.
“This is the first critical component of the 30 years of work that went into the development of the Southwest Arterial,” he said. “I don’t think it will be long before we will see development.”
Dubuque City Council members offered widespread support for the proposed property purchase.
“I absolutely support the investment,” Council Member David Resnick said. “It’s going to lead to more good jobs in the area, and it is a great opportunity for our residents.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he believes the property could fit the needs of a new array of businesses that previously wouldn’t have been interested in Dubuque.
“When companies are looking to come here, we want to make sure we have land that fits their needs,” he said. “As of right now, this seems like a very smart purchase.”
Council Member Danny Sprank said he believes the purchase would set the city in the right direction for encouraging development along the Southwest Arterial.
“We are continuing to look at our Southwest Arterial and are making smart decisions,” Sprank said. “This seems to me like a good way to expand into the Southwest Arterial.”