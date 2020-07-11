MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A planned special election on a new Jackson County Jail now is unlikely to be held in September, county officials said.
County supervisors now are leaning toward holding a referendum in March on funding to build the new facility after it became apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic likely would have interfered with voters weighing in on the measure in September.
“I’m 90 percent sure we are going to go for the March vote,” said Supervisor Mike Steines. “It’s just not going to be a good scenario in September, and we need more time to market this proposal.”
The referendum, when held, will be the third time that county officials have tried to get approval for a multimillion-dollar bond issuance to construct a jail. The new facility would replace an outdated jail that has been reported to have several security issues and that state officials have warned could be forcibly closed.
In the most-recent vote, county officials requested the capacity to borrow up to $6.5 million for a 50-bed jail. About 57.5% of residents voted in favor of the proposal, but the county failed to reach the required 60% required for approval.
Supervisor Jack Willey said officials originally hoped to hold another special election for a proposed $6.3 million, 30-bed jail in September, but the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability to meet with residents to promote the project has supervisors leaning toward delaying the vote to next year.
“We’re probably going to vote next Tuesday to not have the bond issue until March,” he said. “We’re hoping that by then the pandemic will have blown over.”
Willey said plans for the proposed facility largely have been completed and a floor plan has been approved by supervisors. However, given past experience, he said, it is essential to wait for the right time for voters to weigh in again.
“By (March), people will be getting back to work, and there won’t be so many people that are laid off,” Willey said. “It’s in our best interest to wait.”