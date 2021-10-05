The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Older Adult Home Improvement Program
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the creation of the new Older Adult Home Modification Program, using a $1 million federal grant.
Background: City officials intend to utilize the grant to modify about 230 housing units to make them more accessible and livable for seniors. Homes selected for the program will have new features installed, ranging from railings to in-home elevators, depending on what is recommended by an occupational therapist. City officials intend to spend about $4,000 on average per home.
What’s next: The program is scheduled to begin on Oct. 15. Residents will be able to apply for the program at the Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department office or online.
Building rehabilitation grants
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve downtown rehabilitation grants for two properties, totaling $85,000.
Background: The grants will be distributed as part of the city’s Downtown Rehabilitation Loan Program.
A $50,000 grant for the building at 2535 Central Ave. will be used by owner TKWJ Estates, LLC to renovate the structure and create five apartment units.
And $35,000 in grants for the building at 1699 Iowa St. will be utilized by Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque to improve the facade of the building by restoring architecturally significant features, including a reconstructed belfry.
What’s next: Under the grant agreements, work at 1699 Iowa St. must begin by Nov. 1 and be completed by June 30, and work at 2353 Central Ave. must start by Nov. 1 and be completed by June 1.
Property annexation
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set two public hearings for the annexation of about 207 acres of property related to the development of a new industrial park.
Background: In late September, council members unanimously voted to purchase 156 acres of land northwest of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 151 intersection for $4.2 million, with plans of developing the property into a new industrial park.
As part of that project, city officials will annex the property into city limits. Additionally, city officials seek to annex another 51 acres, comprised of the western on- and off-ramps of the intersection of the arterial and U.S. 151, and the intersection of Tamarack Drive and the arterial, as a means of connecting the existing city corporate limits with the new industrial park property.
What’s next: Both public hearings will be held on Nov. 1, and the proposals are expected to be voted on afterward.