A registered sex offender from Dubuque was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sending an explicit photo of himself to a girl younger than 15.
Randall P. Trenary, 55, of 2417 Rhomberg Ave., was sentenced last month in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to dissemination of obscene material to a minor and failing to comply with sexual offender registry requirements. As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and first-degree harassment.
Court documents state that police were notified in early 2021 that Trenary had sent the explicit photo to the girl and that he also showed her an explicit video.
Investigators reported that Trenary admitted to sending the photo and asking the girl to send him pictures and that those actions represented "a violation of the sex offender registry." An arrest warrant was issued and served in July.
Trenary, who was then a Hazel Green, Wis., resident, was sentenced in September 2014 in Dubuque County to lifetime supervision and up to five years of probation for convictions of sexual exploitation of a minor and exploitation of a minor. Court documents state Trenary told teenage girls he was a photographer that could help their modeling career and took semi- and fully nude photographs of at least two girls.