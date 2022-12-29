LANCASTER, Wis. — Several nonprofit organizations in southwest Wisconsin recently received more than $800,000 in state and federal funding to improve rural transportation options.
The funding came as part of a $5 million statewide investment into nonprofits that provide transportation services for seniors and disabled people in rural areas of Wisconsin. The funding was announced this week by Gov. Tony Evers’s office.
“Whether it’s getting to and from work, seeing family and loved ones or visiting the doctor, every Wisconsinite — regardless of their age, ability or ZIP code — should have access to reliable, affordable transportation,” Evers said in the release.
The push is funded in part by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the rest being allocated through the existing state Department of Transportation’s 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program.
Local allocations include:
$653,000 for Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program for mobility management and its volunteer driver program in Grant, Green, Richland, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
$110,000 for Lancaster-based Southwest Opportunities Center for a vehicle replacement.
$54,000 for Mineral Point-based Hodan Community Services for a vehicle replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.