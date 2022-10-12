Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A vehicle was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque.
Firefighters responded to the vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Hartig Drug, 2225 Central Ave.
Assistant Fire Chief Greg Harris said there were no injuries but the vehicle was a total loss.
“The fire was contained to one vehicle,” he said.
Harris said the cause had not been determined.
