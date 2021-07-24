DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County Board Chairman Jack Sauer has never been at a loss for words, and he had plenty to say this week to the county board about recent social media posts that accused him of nepotism in the recent hiring of two county government positions.
Without saying who on the county board made posts on Facebook, Sauer said, “It really torques my rear end and is a bunch of horse (expletive).”
He specifically addressed the hiring of his daughter-in-law in the Land Conservation, Planning and Zoning department and the hiring of the wife of Supervisor Andy Schilling as the secretary for Land Conservation, Zoning and Ag and Extension.
Concerning his daughter-in-law, Sauer told the board he talked with the county corporation counsel about her being hired and that it was determined there is no nepotism.
He asked two supervisors who were in on the job interviews for the position for which his daughter-in-law was hired, and both responded that she was the best candidate the county had for the job.
“She left a very good job to come here and put up with the county crap, which is all she has gotten so far out of a lot of people,” Sauer said.
He called for the Facebook post to be taken down.
“The page needs to come down, and there are people right here in the 16 (supervisors) that know who put it up, even though they won’t fess up to it,” Sauer said. “It isn’t fair to Andy and his wife, and it certainly isn’t fair to any of my family.”
Sauer went on to tell the board that he is related to a lot of people in Lafayette County.
“Mr. Schilling’s grandpa was married the second time around to my mother!” he said. “Damn, it gets worse than that. Mr. Schilling, his dad’s brother is married to my older sister. God, we’re really in cahoots here. You better arrest us. Is (Sheriff) Reggie (Gill) still here? Call the nepotism cops because we are really getting into it here. I really can’t really step anywhere that I don’t have a relative in the county, and there are a hell of a lot that I don’t get along with.”
He made reference to someone also posting a picture on social media of his farm from March when it was muddy with the caption, “Is this the way real farmers do it?”
“Yes, I am a real farmer,” Sauer continued. “I have over $1 million in receipts for one thing or another.”
He also said there is no law regulating where his cows go on his farm, whether in the pasture or in a stream.
“You can try to assault all the things you want to on me for the next election,” he said. “If you don’t think I know what I am doing, be careful what you wish for. I don’t figure on being on this board forever.”
No supervisors responded to Sauer’s comments, which he made in the comment and correspondence section at the end of the board’s meeting this week.