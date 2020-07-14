BENTON, Wis. — The Benton Fire Department has canceled its annual Labor Day celebration, including a parade and live events in the park, to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We had been planning with the anticipation we may be able to host our biggest fundraising event; however, we feel this is the best option to keep the public, as well as our members, as safe as possible,” organizers said in a press release.
The department is investigating the possibility of hosting a raffle in lieu of live events. Details will be released at a later date, the release stated.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/324kC1T.