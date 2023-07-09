HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Photos of stock cars fill almost every inch of the walls of John Curwen’s small office, and his adjacent shop is packed with car frames, side panels and other elements of his longstanding body shop business.
“It seems like everything centers around cars and racing with me,” Curwen said.
Curwen, 75, is the owner of John’s Body Shop, a business that has operated on North Percival Street in Hazel Green for about seven decades — ever since his dad, Eldon “Barney” Curwen, established a gas station there in the late 1940s.
“John’s dad started this out as a little Shell gas station, and John has always done body work,” Jim Simmons said.
Simmons, 77, of Hazel Green, has known Curwen for 65 years. He said the Hazel Green community has relied on his friend’s body shop for decades.
“John has had the body shop going for years and years,” Simmons said. “John has hung on and kept it going.”
Nearly 17 years ago, Curwen relied on the community to help him keep himself going following the death of his son.
Mark Curwen died in December 2006 in a crash outside Hazel Green. He was 34.
“That was a big setback for me,” John Curwen said. “Anybody who loses a child, I know how they feel. A lot of close friends and people in the community helped me through it. It was depressing. When somebody gets sick, you can get ready for it, but (when) somebody dies in an accident, it’s different.”
Mark’s death came as John was preparing to pass John’s Body Shop along to his son.
“He was in business with me,” Curwen said. “He had just become a legal partner with me just months before he passed away.”
John Curwen had constructed the current home of the body shop in the late 1990s with his son in mind.
“I built this new building for him,” Curwen said. “I figured he could take it over and I could fade away like my father did. I could run for parts or sweep the floor or whatever.”
‘KIND OF RAISED RIGHT HERE’
The gas station built by Barney Curwen happened to sit next door to the family home — a circumstance that helped facilitate John Curwen’s entry into the family business.
“I was coming out (to the business) since I could crawl,” John Curwen said. “I was kind of raised right here.”
Originally a Shell station, the business eventually became a Sinclair station.
“Shell stations in the whole area became Sinclair,” Curwen said. “Then, we quit selling gas and became mostly a repair shop.”
Curwen’s role in the business grew in his teenage years.
“John built a car wash (on the site) when he was in high school,” Simmons said.
Curwen said he was 16 when he began to focus on body work.
“It turned out that I liked body more than mechanical work,” he said.
Military service briefly interrupted Curwen’s career.
“I was in Vietnam in 1968-69,” he said. “Other than that, I’ve been here my whole life.” he said.
Curwen returned to the business following his military discharge.
“I started John’s Body Shop in the 1970s,” he said.
That business was housed at the same site as his father’s business, which was known as Curwen’s Garage.
“We had two businesses — dad had his and I had mine,” Curwen said. “As the years went on, we became more of a body shop, although we still do some mechanical work today. We do brakes and stuff like that.”
John Curwen raced stock cars in his spare time.
“When I raced, we raced in Dubuque, Darlington, Lancaster, Farley, Iowa, and Freeport, Ill.,” he said. “When I quit racing, my son decided he would start racing. He raced the same local tracks that I did.”
Barney Curwen followed the racing exploits of his son and grandson. He dealt with health problems in his later years, but kept working.
“He was always here,” Curwen said. “He had a blood problem, kind of like leukemia. He lived longer than they thought. He would be out here and did what he could. The day he died, he was here (working). He went home that night and had a stroke.”
Barney Curwen died in 1996. He was 72.
‘ON THE ROAD A LOT’
John’s Body Shop once bustled with more activity than it does now.
“At one time we had four (employees) here,” Curwen said.
Curwen is the shop’s lone employee now — well, almost.
“I have an employee who doesn’t get paid,” Curwen said. “My oldest daughter, Julie Uthe, does all of my bookwork. She’s a very important part of the organization.”
Simmons said Curwen had a successful strategy to maintain steady work at a small-town business.
“He was on the road a lot buying cars,” he said. “He was buying cars (to rebuild) to keep the business going besides the fender benders that would come in off the street.”
Curwen would routinely travel to Chicago, Detroit and other locations to purchase vehicles.
“I would go out of town every week (to buy cars) and it was always nice to come back and pull into my little town,” he said.
Curwen said he still enjoys his work, decades after he began his career.
“It’s a good feeling when you can help somebody out,” he said. “I do work for people in Dubuque, Galena and the whole surrounding area. I’ve met a lot of people traveling that I’ve helped out. Then, they stop back a year or two later and thank you for what you did.”
Advancing age is influencing Curwen’s future plans for the body shop.
“I have the business for sale now,” he said. “In a way, I hate to do it, because it’s been a part of my life for my whole life. I hate to let it go, but my body is telling me I have to. I would like to see somebody buy it and I could still help them build on it. It’s hard to leave it.”