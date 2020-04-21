City of Galena leaders will examine cost- saving measures, after the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts reduced revenues this fiscal year by about 30%.
The city’s fiscal year 2021 starts May 1.
Recently, City Administrator Mark Moran detailed the impact the pandemic is expected to have on next fiscal year’s budget. Moran said the budget previously had projected a general fund and total fund surplus.
To offset the loss in revenue, Moran said, numerous cost-saving measures have been proposed, including a hiring freeze, wage freeze and deference of non-essential purchases.
Possible moves will be discussed by City Council members at their meeting on Monday, April 27.