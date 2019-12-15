Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, celery sticks and orange wedges.
Tuesday: French toast sticks with small yogurt or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, potato triangle and apple juice.
Wednesday: Deep dish cheese pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, mixed vegetables and pears.
Thursday: Walking taco or deli ham & cheese sandwich, refried beans and fruit slushie.
Friday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, corn and fresh apple slices.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or barbecue chicken sandwich, garden salad and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or hot dog on a bun, broccoli and peaches.
Wednesday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or grilled Italian chicken, refried beans and fruit mix.
Thursday: Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza or sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and strawberries.
Friday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.
Dubuque Public High Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or grilled cheese sandwich & tomato soup, mashed potatoes and pineapple.
Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or grilled Italian chicken, celery sticks and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken & bean enchilada with salsa or all-beef hot dog on a bun, refried beans and pears.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, potato wedges and peaches.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, steamed peas & carrots and fruit salad.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken sandwich or pepperoni pizza, sweet potato fries and peaches.
Tuesday: French toast with syrup or buffalo chicken wrap, fresh greens and orange wedges.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs with roll or bacon cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans and pears.
Thursday: Grilled chicken sandwich or pretzels with cheese, cucumbers with dip and applesauce.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza or deli sandwich, baby carrots and apple wedges.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, Tuscan vegetables and applesauce.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken with garlic toast, mashed potatoes & gravy and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Tony’s cheesesticks with marinara sauce, sweet potato fries and sliced pears.
Thursday: Chipotle tacos, tossed salad and mixed fruit.
Friday: Chicken sandwich, calico beans and fresh fruit.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Salisbury steak with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken, broccoli & cheese and fresh oranges.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet with sausage patty, hash browns and cinnamon apples.
Thursday: Cook’s choice entree, green beans and fresh fruit.
Friday: Cook’s choice entree, Sun Chips and mixed fruit.
Senior Citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Potato-encrusted fish, cheesy rice and cookie.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato wedges and fruited gelatin.
Wednesday: Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes and carrot spice cake.
Thursday: Savory apricot chicken, Harvard beets and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Beef goulash, green peas and fresh fruit.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, glazed carrots and pears.
Wednesday: Turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes and orange fluff.
Thursday: Breaded pollock, Capri vegetables and mixed berries.
Friday: Shepherd’s pie with roll, spinach salad and banana.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Philly beef, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Italian sausage, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Beef over noodles, carrots and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Roast pork loin, corn and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Friday: Egg salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.