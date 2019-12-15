Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, celery sticks and orange wedges.

Tuesday: French toast sticks with small yogurt or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, potato triangle and apple juice.

Wednesday: Deep dish cheese pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, mixed vegetables and pears.

Thursday: Walking taco or deli ham & cheese sandwich, refried beans and fruit slushie.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, corn and fresh apple slices.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or barbecue chicken sandwich, garden salad and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or hot dog on a bun, broccoli and peaches.

Wednesday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or grilled Italian chicken, refried beans and fruit mix.

Thursday: Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza or sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and strawberries.

Friday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.

Dubuque Public High Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or grilled cheese sandwich & tomato soup, mashed potatoes and pineapple.

Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or grilled Italian chicken, celery sticks and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken & bean enchilada with salsa or all-beef hot dog on a bun, refried beans and pears.

Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, potato wedges and peaches.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, steamed peas & carrots and fruit salad.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken sandwich or pepperoni pizza, sweet potato fries and peaches.

Tuesday: French toast with syrup or buffalo chicken wrap, fresh greens and orange wedges.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs with roll or bacon cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans and pears.

Thursday: Grilled chicken sandwich or pretzels with cheese, cucumbers with dip and applesauce.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza or deli sandwich, baby carrots and apple wedges.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, Tuscan vegetables and applesauce.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken with garlic toast, mashed potatoes & gravy and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Tony’s cheesesticks with marinara sauce, sweet potato fries and sliced pears.

Thursday: Chipotle tacos, tossed salad and mixed fruit.

Friday: Chicken sandwich, calico beans and fresh fruit.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Salisbury steak with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken, broccoli & cheese and fresh oranges.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet with sausage patty, hash browns and cinnamon apples.

Thursday: Cook’s choice entree, green beans and fresh fruit.

Friday: Cook’s choice entree, Sun Chips and mixed fruit.

Senior Citizens

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Potato-encrusted fish, cheesy rice and cookie.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, potato wedges and fruited gelatin.

Wednesday: Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes and carrot spice cake.

Thursday: Savory apricot chicken, Harvard beets and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Beef goulash, green peas and fresh fruit.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes and peaches.

Tuesday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, glazed carrots and pears.

Wednesday: Turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes and orange fluff.

Thursday: Breaded pollock, Capri vegetables and mixed berries.

Friday: Shepherd’s pie with roll, spinach salad and banana.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Philly beef, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Italian sausage, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Beef over noodles, carrots and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Roast pork loin, corn and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, mixed vegetables and applesauce.

Friday: Egg salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.

