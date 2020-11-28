EPWORTH, Iowa -- Authorities said a light caused a fire Friday night in rural Epworth that caused about $20,000 worth of damage.
No injuries were reported.
Epworth firefighters were notified at about 7:35 p.m. Friday of the fire at 21686 Bethany Lane. The homeowners, Thomas and Rita Clemen, were not home at the time, and the fire was called in by a neighbor, according to a press release.
Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke near the home's roofline and were on the scene for an hour and a half taking care of the blaze, the release stated.
The fire started in an outside motion light and was deemed an accident, the release stated.