ASBURY, Iowa — Administrators at Hawkeye Care Center told U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, during a visit today that they are struggling with ongoing workforce shortages, the COVID-19 pandemic and low reimbursements from Medicaid and Medicare.
Hawkeye's Asbury facility, 5575 Pennsylvania Ave., was built in 2018 as a state-of-the-art location to offer a variety of short- and long-term services. But this morning, a 24-bed transition care unit — created for short stays for recovering patients who eventually will go home — was empty due to staffing shortages.
"We would need at least another three or four nurses, maybe a part-time in there," Director of Nursing Heather Scheffert told Hinson. "Then we would also need quite a few (certified nursing assistants)."
Administrator Tracey Long said staffing shortages and the wing's closure has led to Hawkeye turning potential patients away.
"We get a dozen referrals easily within a couple of days, but can’t do anything to help them," she said. "But with staffing conditions the way they are and us wanting to take care of the people we have, it’s difficult."
Long said that she has to constantly strain to outcompete other facilities for staff. Officials will raise wages, only to have another facility offer better ones, she said.
"It’s a constant battle," Long said. "We’re all fighting for the same people, a really small pool of applicants. People jump facilities, going where they can make the most money. They want flexibility now, which is why they’re going to (traveling nurse) agencies too."
Caleb Walton, director of operations for Hawkeye parent company Generation Senior Management, said Hawkeye has raised wages 60% in a year and a half.
Hinson called the wage war unsustainable.
"I’m all for making sure people are earning a wage where they’re paid what they’re worth, for their time and skillset," she told the group. "That’s important. But not if it’s gouging and taking advantage. The reality of where we are with inflation and the pandemic, all of it is colliding."