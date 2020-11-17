LANCASTER, Wis. — A local couple who are top executives of an insurance company intend to donate $1 million to the City of Lancaster in hopes of stimulating housing and business creation.
Bruce and Sue Fritz, of TRICOR Insurance, presented a proposal to the Common Council on Monday night for the creation of the “It’s a Great Day in the City of Lancaster Fund,” which council members subsequently approved unanimously.
“This year is a tough year. There is nothing easy about it, and so many have stepped up with their additional services to help where they can,” Bruce said. “Lancaster means a lot to us, and we’re just in a position that we can continue to help and help the community grow and be more prosperous.”
The dollars are to be allocated for projects within the city limits, including the construction of affordable condos and multi-family homes and the launch or expansion of businesses, with a focus on manufacturing and agriculture.
The fund also can be used to pay for land acquisition for businesses or business parks and to provide incentives for remote or freelance workers to relocate to Lancaster.
Projects generally must include a repayment plan so that the fund exists in perpetuity, a stipulation that Council President Shayne LaBudda characterized as judicious.
The fund will have “a significant impact on the community,” he said.
By partnering with the city, which will act as an investor, the dollars will provide entrepreneurs and developers with an added source of capital.
“There is lots of interest in doing things, but often, it takes some money upfront to get it started or money to reduce risk,” said City Administrator David Carlson. “It gives the city a lot of flexibility to be creative when we are working with the private sector.”
City staff will oversee the fund’s management, including marketing and recruitment, the cost of which totals an estimated $17,000 annually. The city also would be responsible for attracting other donors to contribute to the fund.
The dollars will be available for use after the Fritzes transfer the money later this year or in early 2021.
A five-person committee that consists of citizens and a Common Council member will be charged with recommending awards, which then go to the full council for final consideration.
The city has several project ideas, particularly for housing development, but nothing is planned, Carlson said.
“We have a lot of jobs in Lancaster,” he said. “The problem is that we don’t have a lot of places for people to live.”
The Fritzes have been involved in numerous community development initiatives, most recently investing in the construction of a 52-room hotel that will be located on a 1½-acre site at 1550 S. Madison St. along U.S. 61 south of downtown Lancaster.
“This is a way we thought we would make another difference,” Bruce said.