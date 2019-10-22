Enrollment in the Western Dubuque Community School District continues to climb as leaders expand their campuses to meet the needs of a growing student body.
This fall, there were 3,523 students in the district — a 6.6% increase over five years prior. That puts the district on track with a 2017 enrollment study that predicted continued growth, Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
“They’ve been pretty accurate so far, so we’re pretty confident about that if the economy and everything stays as it has,” Colpitts said.
The study predicted that the district’s total enrollment would top 3,700 by the 2021-2022 school year.
Western Dubuque is among more than a dozen area districts that have experienced an enrollment increase since the fall of 2014, though a slight majority of the 34 school districts outside of Dubuque that provided enrollment data to the Telegraph Herald experienced a decline in that time period.
Of those districts, 19 reported fewer students this fall than in 2014, compared to 15 that reported increases.
(The Telegraph Herald reported on the enrollment trends of Dubuque Community School District and Holy Family Catholic Schools in Monday’s edition.)
Expanding districtsWD’s enrollment has grown by multiple measures in recent years.
The district’s head count of 3,523 includes students served on a part-time basis.
Calculations then convert those students into full-time-equivalent students to determine the district’s certified enrollment, which is used to determine state funding. WD’s certified enrollment has grown by 4.6% over the past five years, to 3,129.62.
Enrollment also grew at a majority of the district’s campuses, including increases of 25% or more at Cascade, Peosta and Epworth elementary schools. However, some of the growth at Cascade Elementary is tied to the closure of Bernard Elementary School, as students that previously would have been served in Bernard now are mostly in Cascade.
The increase at Peosta includes fifth-graders who would have gone to Drexler Middle/Intermediate School but were kept at Peosta Elementary because of crowding at the middle school. With that change, enrollment at Drexler is nearly even with five years ago.
District leaders have worked to accommodate the growth of the student population by expanding facilities, with additions being constructed at Dyersville and Epworth elementary schools and plans being developed to add on to Peosta Elementary School and Western Dubuque High School.
Officials have discussed options if the district continues to grow at a similar rate over a long term, but it all depends on if and how that plays out, Colpitts said.
“A lot of (the district’s growth) has to do with the continued strength of the economy and (if) people are willing to move and build, and that is not up to me,” he said.
Among the fastest-growing districts in the area is the Darlington (Wis.) Community School District, which saw an enrollment increase of 12.2% in the past five years. Enrollment this fall sits at 873 students.
District leaders have started to discuss how they will best serve students if enrollment continues to grow, Superintendent Cale Jackson said. That potentially could include adding on to the elementary school.
“We have some preliminary drawings from an architect of what it might look like, but I’d maybe call them sketches, very preliminary,” Jackson said.
Enrollment in the Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District has grown 10.1% in the past five years to 765 students this fall.
Superintendent Tom Meyer attributed that trend to growth in the city of Bellevue, though he also hopes the district’s programming plays a role in drawing more students.
He noted that officials added a third section of first grade after the start of the school year to accommodate a bump in enrollment.
“I think there are some things that we’ve done in elementary,” Meyer said. “For one thing, adding that extra section of first grade shows that we’re trying to meet the learning needs of the kids.”
Dealing with declinesIn a majority of districts, however, enrollment has dropped over the past five years.
That has been the case at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, Iowa, which saw an 8.7% decrease to 376 students this fall.
Principal Marcel Kielkucki said that decline is tied to the graduation of a particularly large class in 2018, followed by a smaller-than-usual class entering the school later that year.
Kielkucki said that based on the number of students at area Catholic schools, enrollment at Beckman should be “pretty stable” for the next three to five years.
“We continue to work on strengthening relationships with some of our area Catholic schools in the hopes that families will see that we can provide a (continuum of Catholic education),” he said.
Kristen Rickey, superintendent of West Delaware Community School District in Manchester, Iowa, said many rural districts in the state have experienced enrollment declines in recent years. That could be tied to smaller family sizes and fewer family farms.
Enrollment in West Delaware has dropped by 6.3% in the past five years.
Ultimately, declines in enrollment result in lower spending authority, Rickey said. While she and her staff still do what they need to do to educate students with less money, they sometimes have to be creative to make everything work, she said.
“We make all our financial decisions based on our main mission, which is educating students,” she said. “So we’ll make decisions that will allow us to continue meeting that mission, but it’s challenging.”