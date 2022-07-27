A Dubuque man arrested in a prostitution sting earlier this year pleaded guilty to the related charge.
Timothy J. McAndrews, 58, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of prostitution. His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 8 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Plea documents recommend McAndrews receive a two-year suspended prison sentence and probation. Documents also recommend an $855 fine and $1,000 human trafficking surcharge.
McAndrews was one of 11 men charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 8 and 9.
Court documents filed in the cases state, “The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services.”
Those arrested responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with undercover officers at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive. Court documents state that McAndrews “purchased or offered to purchase another person’s services as a partner in a sex act in the amount of $200.”
Eight other men arrested in the sting have been sentenced to probation, and the other two cases are pending.